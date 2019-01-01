ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Hudson Acq
(NASDAQ:HUDAU)
$10.08
-0.01[-0.10%]
At close: Nov 11
$10.06
-0.0200[-0.20%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day Range10.08 - 10.152 Wk Range- - 10.1Open / Close10.08 / 10.08Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.13.2K / 139.8KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price9.59
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Hudson Acq Stock (NASDAQ:HUDAU), Quotes and News Summary

Hudson Acq Stock (NASDAQ: HUDAU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range10.08 - 10.152 Wk Range- - 10.1Open / Close10.08 / 10.08Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.13.2K / 139.8KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price9.59
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hudson Acquisition I Corp is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Read More
Q

How do I buy Hudson Acq (HUDAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hudson Acq (NASDAQ: HUDAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hudson Acq's (HUDAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hudson Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Hudson Acq (HUDAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hudson Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Hudson Acq (HUDAU)?

A

The stock price for Hudson Acq (NASDAQ: HUDAU) is $10.08 last updated November 11, 2022, 5:43 PM UTC.

Q

Does Hudson Acq (HUDAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hudson Acq.

Q

When is Hudson Acq (NASDAQ:HUDAU) reporting earnings?

A

Hudson Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hudson Acq (HUDAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hudson Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Hudson Acq (HUDAU) operate in?

A

Hudson Acq is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.