Range
1.52 - 1.52
Vol / Avg.
5.2K/12.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.2 - 1.81
Mkt Cap
215.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.52
P/E
76.3
EPS
0
Shares
141.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hamilton Thorne Ltd is engaged in providing precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets. The company markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors. The company's customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments. It has single reporting segment being Engaged in Sales to the ART, Research and Cell Biology Markets.

Analyst Ratings

Hamilton Thorne Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hamilton Thorne (HTLZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hamilton Thorne (OTCPK: HTLZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hamilton Thorne's (HTLZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hamilton Thorne.

Q

What is the target price for Hamilton Thorne (HTLZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hamilton Thorne

Q

Current Stock Price for Hamilton Thorne (HTLZF)?

A

The stock price for Hamilton Thorne (OTCPK: HTLZF) is $1.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:25:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hamilton Thorne (HTLZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hamilton Thorne.

Q

When is Hamilton Thorne (OTCPK:HTLZF) reporting earnings?

A

Hamilton Thorne does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hamilton Thorne (HTLZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hamilton Thorne.

Q

What sector and industry does Hamilton Thorne (HTLZF) operate in?

A

Hamilton Thorne is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.