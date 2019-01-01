|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Harvest Health.
The latest price target for Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.70 expecting HRVSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) is $3.22 last updated Mon Oct 04 2021 19:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Harvest Health.
Harvest Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Harvest Health.
Harvest Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.