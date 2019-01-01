QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.58 - 4.36
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
419.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 3:17PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 12:55PM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 11:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 11:29AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 11:52AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 2:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 10:13AM
load more
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. Its segment includes the production and sale of cannabis with three business areas including cultivation, processing, and retail dispensaries. Cultivation harvest grows cannabis in outdoor, indoor, and greenhouse facilities. Processing harvest converts cannabis biomass into formulated oil using a variety of proprietary extraction techniques. Retail dispensaries harvest operates and provides services to retail dispensaries that sell proprietary and third-party cannabis products to patients and customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Harvest Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harvest Health (HRVSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harvest Health's (HRVSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Harvest Health.

Q

What is the target price for Harvest Health (HRVSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.70 expecting HRVSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Harvest Health (HRVSF)?

A

The stock price for Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) is $3.22 last updated Mon Oct 04 2021 19:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harvest Health (HRVSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harvest Health.

Q

When is Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) reporting earnings?

A

Harvest Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Harvest Health (HRVSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harvest Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Harvest Health (HRVSF) operate in?

A

Harvest Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.