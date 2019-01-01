ñol

Harvest Oil & Gas
(OTCEM:HRST)
3.00
00
At close: Mar 24
21.50
18.50[616.67%]
After Hours: 8:35AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3 - 22.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding307.2K / 1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap3.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-6.11
Total Float-

Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC:HRST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Harvest Oil & Gas reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$7.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Harvest Oil & Gas using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Harvest Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q
When is Harvest Oil & Gas (OTCEM:HRST) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Harvest Oil & Gas

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Harvest Oil & Gas (OTCEM:HRST)?
A

There are no earnings for Harvest Oil & Gas

Q
What were Harvest Oil & Gas’s (OTCEM:HRST) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Harvest Oil & Gas

