Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.53/3.16%
52 Wk
16.54 - 25.65
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
68.63
Open
-
P/E
22.15
EPS
0
Shares
474.3M
Outstanding
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC operates a large direct-to-investor investment service in the United Kingdom built around offerings tailored to client needs. Clients can elect to hold all their funds, stocks, bonds, ETFs, and other financial instruments in a single service with various tax advantages. The company also offers portfolio rebalancing, discretionary services and managed funds, third-party services, savings management, online and apps offerings, and other retirement solutions. The company's clients mostly comprise individual investors and corporate clients. It primarily earns recurring revenue through the administration and management of assets held under its platform, and secondarily earns transactional revenue through stockbroking commissions and initial advisory fees.

Hargreaves Lansdown Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK: HRGLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hargreaves Lansdown's (HRGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hargreaves Lansdown.

Q

What is the target price for Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hargreaves Lansdown

Q

Current Stock Price for Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF)?

A

The stock price for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK: HRGLF) is $16.88 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:09:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Hargreaves Lansdown does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hargreaves Lansdown.

Q

What sector and industry does Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) operate in?

A

Hargreaves Lansdown is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.