H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
H&R Block beat estimated earnings by 9.6%, reporting an EPS of $4.11 versus an estimate of $3.75.
Revenue was up $1.75 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 3.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at H&R Block's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.24
|-1.05
|5.13
|EPS Actual
|-1.02
|-0.78
|5.16
|Revenue Estimate
|152.80M
|167.80M
|2.35B
|Revenue Actual
|158.82M
|192.62M
|2.33B
