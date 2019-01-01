H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

H&R Block beat estimated earnings by 9.6%, reporting an EPS of $4.11 versus an estimate of $3.75.

Revenue was up $1.75 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 3.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H&R Block's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -1.24 -1.05 5.13 EPS Actual -1.02 -0.78 5.16 Revenue Estimate 152.80M 167.80M 2.35B Revenue Actual 158.82M 192.62M 2.33B

