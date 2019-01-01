ñol

H&R Block
(NYSE:HRB)
35.965
-0.245[-0.68%]
At close: Jun 3
35.94
-0.0250[-0.07%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low35.94 - 36.83
52 Week High/Low21.08 - 36.26
Open / Close36.04 / 35.94
Float / Outstanding111.1M / 159.6M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 2.7M
Mkt Cap5.7B
P/E11.64
50d Avg. Price28.71
Div / Yield1.08/2.98%
Payout Ratio33.44
EPS4.12
Total Float111.1M

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

H&R Block reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$4.110

Quarterly Revenue

$2.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.1B

Earnings Recap

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

H&R Block beat estimated earnings by 9.6%, reporting an EPS of $4.11 versus an estimate of $3.75.

Revenue was up $1.75 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 3.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H&R Block's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -1.24 -1.05 5.13
EPS Actual -1.02 -0.78 5.16
Revenue Estimate 152.80M 167.80M 2.35B
Revenue Actual 158.82M 192.62M 2.33B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

H&R Block Questions & Answers

Q
When is H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) reporting earnings?
A

H&R Block (HRB) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $3.76, which beat the estimate of $3.53.

Q
What were H&R Block’s (NYSE:HRB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which beat the estimate of $2.3B.

