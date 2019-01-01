H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), Dividends

H&R Block issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash H&R Block generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 2, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2022.
The next dividend payout for H&R Block ($HRB) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of H&R Block (HRB) shares by June 8, 2022
The next dividend for H&R Block (HRB) will be on June 7, 2022 and will be $0.27
The most current yield for H&R Block (HRB) is 4.14% and is payable next on July 1, 2022
