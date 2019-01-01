QQQ
Range
0.27 - 0.3
Vol / Avg.
73.3K/78.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 1.23
Mkt Cap
98.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.3
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
333.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 6:44AM
HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The firm specializes in the exploration of quartz in mining sites located in Quebec as well as development for its transformation into silicon. The company operates in one segment namely, Exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The key property of the company is the Roncevaux property.

HPQ Silicon Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HPQ Silicon Resources (HPQFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HPQ Silicon Resources (OTCQX: HPQFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HPQ Silicon Resources's (HPQFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HPQ Silicon Resources.

Q

What is the target price for HPQ Silicon Resources (HPQFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HPQ Silicon Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for HPQ Silicon Resources (HPQFF)?

A

The stock price for HPQ Silicon Resources (OTCQX: HPQFF) is $0.2954 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HPQ Silicon Resources (HPQFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HPQ Silicon Resources.

Q

When is HPQ Silicon Resources (OTCQX:HPQFF) reporting earnings?

A

HPQ Silicon Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HPQ Silicon Resources (HPQFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HPQ Silicon Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does HPQ Silicon Resources (HPQFF) operate in?

A

HPQ Silicon Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.