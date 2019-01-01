ñol

HP
(NYSE:HPQ)
40.04
0.15[0.38%]
Last update: 1:11PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low39.27 - 40.28
52 Week High/Low26.11 - 41.47
Open / Close39.38 / -
Float / Outstanding940.4M / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.3M / 16.1M
Mkt Cap42.2B
P/E7.31
50d Avg. Price37.51
Div / Yield2/5.01%
Payout Ratio16.26
EPS0.95
Total Float940.4M

HP (NYSE:HPQ), Dividends

HP issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HP generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.56%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 9

Next Dividend

Jun 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
HP Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HP (HPQ) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own HP (HPQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for HP ($HPQ) will be on July 6, 2022. Investors need to be owners of HP (HPQ) shares by June 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next HP (HPQ) dividend?
A

The next dividend for HP (HPQ) will be on June 7, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for HP (NYSE:HPQ)?
A

The most current yield for HP (HPQ) is 2.71% and is payable next on July 6, 2022

