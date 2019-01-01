QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.01/2.60%
52 Wk
0.38 - 0.53
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
80
Open
P/E
30.41
EPS
0.07
Shares
13.2B
Outstanding
Home Product Center PCL is a Thailand-based company engaged in the sale of home improvement products under the HomePro brand which serves as a One Stop Shopping Home Center. It provides construction, extension, and renovation services in addition to improvement of buildings, houses, and residence. The company operates in Thailand and Malaysia through its HomePro stores and subsidiaries. Maximum revenue is generated from contracts with customers and specifically through the hard line product category. The hard line merchandise category includes tools, paint, home improvement, bathroom and sanitary ware, kitchen, home appliances and electrical equipment. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from Thailand.

Analyst Ratings

Home Product Center Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Home Product Center (HPCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Home Product Center (OTCPK: HPCRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Home Product Center's (HPCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Home Product Center.

Q

What is the target price for Home Product Center (HPCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Home Product Center

Q

Current Stock Price for Home Product Center (HPCRF)?

A

The stock price for Home Product Center (OTCPK: HPCRF) is $0.375 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Home Product Center (HPCRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Home Product Center.

Q

When is Home Product Center (OTCPK:HPCRF) reporting earnings?

A

Home Product Center does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Home Product Center (HPCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Home Product Center.

Q

What sector and industry does Home Product Center (HPCRF) operate in?

A

Home Product Center is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.