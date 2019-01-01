Home Product Center PCL is a Thailand-based company engaged in the sale of home improvement products under the HomePro brand which serves as a One Stop Shopping Home Center. It provides construction, extension, and renovation services in addition to improvement of buildings, houses, and residence. The company operates in Thailand and Malaysia through its HomePro stores and subsidiaries. Maximum revenue is generated from contracts with customers and specifically through the hard line product category. The hard line merchandise category includes tools, paint, home improvement, bathroom and sanitary ware, kitchen, home appliances and electrical equipment. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from Thailand.