QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Home Product Center
(OTCPK:HPCRF)
0.375
00
At close: Dec 28
0.4552
0.0802[21.39%]
After Hours: 6:49AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.38 - 0.53
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 13.2B
Vol / Avg.- / 6.1K
Mkt Cap4.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.11
Total Float-

Home Product Center (OTC:HPCRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Home Product Center reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$16.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Home Product Center using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Home Product Center Questions & Answers

Q
When is Home Product Center (OTCPK:HPCRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Home Product Center

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Home Product Center (OTCPK:HPCRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Home Product Center

Q
What were Home Product Center’s (OTCPK:HPCRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Home Product Center

