QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.25 - 18.2
Mkt Cap
411.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.98
Shares
44.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hansa Biopharma AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection and cancer. The company's product candidate, imlifidase, is an antibody-cleaving enzyme being developed to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and further developed for use in other organ and tissue transplantation as well as acute autoimmune indications. It operates in Sweden, other European countries and in the U.S.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hansa Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hansa Biopharma (HNSBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hansa Biopharma (OTCPK: HNSBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hansa Biopharma's (HNSBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hansa Biopharma.

Q

What is the target price for Hansa Biopharma (HNSBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hansa Biopharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Hansa Biopharma (HNSBF)?

A

The stock price for Hansa Biopharma (OTCPK: HNSBF) is $9.25 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 20:47:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hansa Biopharma (HNSBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hansa Biopharma.

Q

When is Hansa Biopharma (OTCPK:HNSBF) reporting earnings?

A

Hansa Biopharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hansa Biopharma (HNSBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hansa Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Hansa Biopharma (HNSBF) operate in?

A

Hansa Biopharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.