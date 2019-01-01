Hansa Biopharma AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection and cancer. The company's product candidate, imlifidase, is an antibody-cleaving enzyme being developed to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and further developed for use in other organ and tissue transplantation as well as acute autoimmune indications. It operates in Sweden, other European countries and in the U.S.