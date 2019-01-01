ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hennes & Mauritz
(OTCPK:HNNMY)
2.72
-0.07[-2.51%]
Last update: 3:14PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.71 - 2.77
52 Week High/Low2.29 - 5.14
Open / Close2.76 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 8.3B
Vol / Avg.110K / 334K
Mkt Cap22.5B
P/E18.49
50d Avg. Price2.62
Div / Yield0.22/7.76%
Payout Ratio86.89
EPS0.03
Total Float-

Hennes & Mauritz (OTC:HNNMY), Dividends

Hennes & Mauritz issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hennes & Mauritz generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 8, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hennes & Mauritz Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hennes & Mauritz. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on May 25, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY). The last dividend payout was on May 25, 2012 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on May 25, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY)?
A

Hennes & Mauritz has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) was $0.21 and was paid out next on May 25, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.