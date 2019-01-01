ñol

Hitachi Metals
(OTCPK:HMTLY)
161.04
00
Last update: 12:45PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low150.99 - 198.48
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 42.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap6.9B
P/E180.09
50d Avg. Price158.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS53
Total Float-

Hitachi Metals (OTC:HMTLY), Dividends

Hitachi Metals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hitachi Metals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hitachi Metals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hitachi Metals (HMTLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi Metals.

Q
What date did I need to own Hitachi Metals (HMTLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi Metals (HMTLY). The last dividend payout was on December 21, 2007 and was $0.48

Q
How much per share is the next Hitachi Metals (HMTLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi Metals (HMTLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on December 21, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hitachi Metals (OTCPK:HMTLY)?
A

The most current yield for Hitachi Metals (HMTLY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 21, 2007

