Home Point Capital Inc is engaged in the residential mortgage business. Its products and services include Conventional Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans for Veterans, and USDA Loans. The company operates in two separate reportable segments: Origination and Servicing. Nearly all of its revenue comes from its Origination segment, which originates and sells residential real estate mortgage loans in the United States through the consumer direct third party originations and correspondent channels that offer a variety of loan programs.