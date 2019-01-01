ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hammer Technology
(OTCQB:HMMR)
0.52
00
Last update: 1:54PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.52 - 0.54
52 Week High/Low0.39 - 1.41
Open / Close0.53 / -
Float / Outstanding15.4M / 59M
Vol / Avg.34.8K / 15K
Mkt Cap30.7M
P/E3354.84
50d Avg. Price0.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Hammer Technology (OTC:HMMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hammer Technology reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$591.9K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hammer Technology using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Hammer Technology Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hammer Technology (OTCQB:HMMR) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Hammer Technology

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hammer Technology (OTCQB:HMMR)?
A

There are no earnings for Hammer Technology

Q
What were Hammer Technology’s (OTCQB:HMMR) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Hammer Technology

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.