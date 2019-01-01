QQQ
Range
0.55 - 0.6
Vol / Avg.
25.3K/16K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 1.42
Mkt Cap
34.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.6
P/E
320
EPS
0
Shares
57M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Hammer Technology Holdings, formerly Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp is a telecommunications company. It offers television services based on IPTV technology, VoIP phone solutions. Its internet service provides access to multiple users on multiple devices to enjoy the connection. The company offers three simple TV packages to choose from. Its VoIP service allows the user to combine feature-rich phone service with unlimited local and regional calling.

Hammer Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hammer Technology (HMMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hammer Technology (OTCQB: HMMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hammer Technology's (HMMR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hammer Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Hammer Technology (HMMR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hammer Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Hammer Technology (HMMR)?

A

The stock price for Hammer Technology (OTCQB: HMMR) is $0.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:43:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hammer Technology (HMMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hammer Technology.

Q

When is Hammer Technology (OTCQB:HMMR) reporting earnings?

A

Hammer Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hammer Technology (HMMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hammer Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Hammer Technology (HMMR) operate in?

A

Hammer Technology is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.