H. Lundbeck A/S is a pharmaceutical firm that focuses on the development and commercialization of the central nervous system, or CNS, drugs worldwide, including antidepressants, antipsychotics, and antiepileptic products. The company's portfolio includes Abilify Maintena and Rexulti for psychosis, Brintellix/Trintellix for depression, Northera for Parkinson's disease symptoms, and Vyepti for migraine prevention. The majority of the company's product sales are derived in the North American region.