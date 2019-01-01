ñol

OTE
(OTCPK:HLTOY)
9.69
-0.059[-0.61%]
Last update: 12:41PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.27 - 9.69
52 Week High/Low8.13 - 10.45
Open / Close9.27 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 885.2M
Vol / Avg.10.1K / 6K
Mkt Cap8.6B
P/E17.08
50d Avg. Price9.3
Div / Yield0.41/4.17%
Payout Ratio63.66
EPS-
Total Float-

OTE (OTC:HLTOY), Dividends

OTE issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OTE generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 8, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

OTE Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next OTE (HLTOY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OTE. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on July 18, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own OTE (HLTOY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OTE (HLTOY). The last dividend payout was on July 18, 2011 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next OTE (HLTOY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OTE (HLTOY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on July 18, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for OTE (OTCPK:HLTOY)?
A

OTE has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for OTE (HLTOY) was $0.07 and was paid out next on July 18, 2011.

