Pontus Protein
(OTCQB:HLKKF)
0.07
00
Last update: 11:10AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 0.19
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 75.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 7.9K
Mkt Cap5.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Pontus Protein (OTC:HLKKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pontus Protein reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pontus Protein using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Pontus Protein Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pontus Protein (OTCQB:HLKKF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Pontus Protein

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pontus Protein (OTCQB:HLKKF)?
A

There are no earnings for Pontus Protein

Q
What were Pontus Protein’s (OTCQB:HLKKF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Pontus Protein

