QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.93
Mkt Cap
9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
72M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pontus Protein Ltd is an agri-tech company involved in delivering new sources of organic plant-based protein products. It specializes in aquaponic farming through the employment of its proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponics System or CEVAS system.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pontus Protein Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pontus Protein (HLKKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pontus Protein (OTCQB: HLKKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pontus Protein's (HLKKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pontus Protein.

Q

What is the target price for Pontus Protein (HLKKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pontus Protein

Q

Current Stock Price for Pontus Protein (HLKKF)?

A

The stock price for Pontus Protein (OTCQB: HLKKF) is $0.12435 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:26:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pontus Protein (HLKKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pontus Protein.

Q

When is Pontus Protein (OTCQB:HLKKF) reporting earnings?

A

Pontus Protein does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pontus Protein (HLKKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pontus Protein.

Q

What sector and industry does Pontus Protein (HLKKF) operate in?

A

Pontus Protein is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.