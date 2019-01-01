|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pontus Protein (OTCQB: HLKKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Pontus Protein.
There is no analysis for Pontus Protein
The stock price for Pontus Protein (OTCQB: HLKKF) is $0.12435 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:26:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Pontus Protein.
Pontus Protein does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Pontus Protein.
Pontus Protein is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.