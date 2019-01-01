Hitek Global Inc
(NASDAQ:HKIT)
$1.90
0.2299[13.77%]
Last update: 7:44PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$1.90
0[0.00%]
Open1.710Close1.860
Vol / Avg.270.769K / 1.032MMkt Cap26.957M
Day Range1.670 - 1.98052 Wk Range1.610 - 39.796

Hitek Global Stock (NASDAQ:HKIT) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Hitek Global reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$6.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$6.4M

Earnings History

Q

When is Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) reporting earnings?

A

Hitek Global (HKIT) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2023 for FY.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Hitek Global’s (NASDAQ:HKIT) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $6.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

