Hitek Global Inc
(NASDAQ:HKIT)
$1.90
0.2299[13.77%]
Last update: 7:44PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$1.90
0[0.00%]
Open1.710Close1.860
Vol / Avg.270.769K / 1.032MMkt Cap26.957M
Day Range1.670 - 1.98052 Wk Range1.610 - 39.796

Hitek Global Stock (NASDAQ:HKIT), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hitek Global gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hitek Global's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

445K

Short Interest %

8.00%

Days to Cover

1
