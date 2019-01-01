QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.5K
Div / Yield
0.04/4.71%
52 Wk
0.87 - 1.13
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
94.12
Open
-
P/E
19.95
EPS
0
Shares
8.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Ltd is a trust holding Hong Kong Electric, a vertically integrated electricity supplier in Hong Kong and the sole provider of electricity to Hong Kong Island. Power is predominantly generated from a mixed-fuel coal, gas, and oil power plant on Lamma Island. Oil is only used for peak electricity demand while wind underpins its renewable energy initiative. Electricity is distributed through its mostly underground transmission and distribution network.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HK Electric Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HK Electric Investments (HKCVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HK Electric Investments (OTCPK: HKCVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HK Electric Investments's (HKCVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HK Electric Investments.

Q

What is the target price for HK Electric Investments (HKCVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HK Electric Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for HK Electric Investments (HKCVF)?

A

The stock price for HK Electric Investments (OTCPK: HKCVF) is $0.87 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:34:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HK Electric Investments (HKCVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HK Electric Investments.

Q

When is HK Electric Investments (OTCPK:HKCVF) reporting earnings?

A

HK Electric Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HK Electric Investments (HKCVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HK Electric Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does HK Electric Investments (HKCVF) operate in?

A

HK Electric Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.