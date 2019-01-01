High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for High Tide
The latest price target for High Tide (NASDAQ: HITI) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting HITI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 152.71% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for High Tide (NASDAQ: HITI) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and High Tide maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of High Tide, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for High Tide was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest High Tide (HITI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.25 to $7.00. The current price High Tide (HITI) is trading at is $2.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
