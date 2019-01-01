ñol

Himax Technologies
(NASDAQ:HIMX)
9.35
-0.24[-2.50%]
Last update: 11:26AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.32 - 9.5
52 Week High/Low7.3 - 17.3
Open / Close9.5 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 174.3M
Vol / Avg.423.2K / 2.8M
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E3.45
50d Avg. Price9.61
Div / Yield1.25/13.03%
Payout Ratio9.79
EPS0.66
Total Float-

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX), Dividends

Himax Technologies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Himax Technologies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.20%

Annual Dividend

$0.272

Last Dividend

Jun 30

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Himax Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Himax Technologies (HIMX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 12, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Himax Technologies (HIMX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Himax Technologies ($HIMX) will be on July 12, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Himax Technologies (HIMX) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Himax Technologies (HIMX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Himax Technologies (HIMX) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $1.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)?
A

The most current yield for Himax Technologies (HIMX) is 15.68% and is payable next on July 12, 2022

