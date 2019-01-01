ñol

Huntington Ingalls Indus
(NYSE:HII)
211.905
0.105[0.05%]
Last update: 4:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low175.5 - 228.66
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding30.4M / 40M
Vol / Avg.0K / 431.1K
Mkt Cap8.5B
P/E15.9
50d Avg. Price209.99
Div / Yield4.72/2.23%
Payout Ratio34.83
EPS3.5
Total Float30.4M

Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII), Dividends

Huntington Ingalls Indus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Huntington Ingalls Indus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.22%

Annual Dividend

$4.72

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Huntington Ingalls Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huntington Ingalls Indus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.18 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Huntington Ingalls Indus ($HII) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $1.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII)?
A

Huntington Ingalls Indus has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) was $1.18 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

