(HHKIY), Dividends

issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for .
There are no upcoming dividends for (HHKIY). The last dividend payout was on July 20, 2009 and was $1.23
There are no upcoming dividends for (HHKIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.23 on July 20, 2009
The most current yield for (HHKIY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 20, 2009
Browse dividends on all stocks.