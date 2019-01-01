QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hartalega Holdings Bhd is a holding company whose subsidiaries manufacture and sell a variety of nitrile and latex gloves. The company's gloves are used in laboratories and healthcare facilities. The gloves are also sold to manufacturers of semiconductors and consumer electronics and for automotive maintenance and spray painting. The company organizes its segments based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Malaysia, Middle East, Russia, Africa, and South America. More revenue comes from the North America segment than any other.

Hartalega Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hartalega Hldgs (HHBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hartalega Hldgs (OTCPK: HHBHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hartalega Hldgs's (HHBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hartalega Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Hartalega Hldgs (HHBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hartalega Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Hartalega Hldgs (HHBHF)?

A

The stock price for Hartalega Hldgs (OTCPK: HHBHF) is $2.55 last updated Fri Feb 26 2021 14:47:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hartalega Hldgs (HHBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hartalega Hldgs.

Q

When is Hartalega Hldgs (OTCPK:HHBHF) reporting earnings?

A

Hartalega Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hartalega Hldgs (HHBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hartalega Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Hartalega Hldgs (HHBHF) operate in?

A

Hartalega Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.