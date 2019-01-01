Hartalega Holdings Bhd is a holding company whose subsidiaries manufacture and sell a variety of nitrile and latex gloves. The company's gloves are used in laboratories and healthcare facilities. The gloves are also sold to manufacturers of semiconductors and consumer electronics and for automotive maintenance and spray painting. The company organizes its segments based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Malaysia, Middle East, Russia, Africa, and South America. More revenue comes from the North America segment than any other.