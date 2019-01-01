Hengdeli Holdings Ltd is a retailer of watches. It provides integrated after-sales warranty maintenance for internationally renowned brand watches and established an interactive customer service network covering the Greater China Region, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company operates in two segments: Retail & trading and Industrial group. The Group also owns several watch accessories manufacturing enterprises, including the manufacturing of furniture and items used for watch sales and watch packaging products, commercial space design, production and decoration. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Taiwan/Malaysia.