QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hardwoods Distribution
(OTCPK:HDIUF)
26.78
00
Last update: 11:45AM
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low23.03 - 38.96
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 23.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4K
Mkt Cap637.9M
P/E4.48
50d Avg. Price27.12
Div / Yield0.37/1.38%
Payout Ratio5.62
EPS1.83
Total Float-

Hardwoods Distribution (OTC:HDIUF), Dividends

Hardwoods Distribution issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hardwoods Distribution generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.94%

Annual Dividend

$0.2449

Last Dividend

Oct 15, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hardwoods Distribution Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hardwoods Distribution. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 26, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF). The last dividend payout was on October 26, 2018 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 26, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hardwoods Distribution (OTCPK:HDIUF)?
A

Hardwoods Distribution has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) was $0.06 and was paid out next on October 26, 2018.

