QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (ARCA: HDG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Hedge Replication ETF's (HDG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (ARCA: HDG) is $49.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:26:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (ARCA:HDG) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) operate in?

A

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.