Hocking Valley Bancshares
(OTCEM:HCKG)
695.00
00
At close: Dec 8
15 minutes delayed

Hocking Valley Bancshares (OTC:HCKG), Dividends

Hocking Valley Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hocking Valley Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.17%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

Sep 7, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hocking Valley Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hocking Valley Bancshares (HCKG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hocking Valley Bancshares. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on September 14, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Hocking Valley Bancshares (HCKG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hocking Valley Bancshares (HCKG). The last dividend payout was on September 14, 2018 and was $0.30

Q
How much per share is the next Hocking Valley Bancshares (HCKG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hocking Valley Bancshares (HCKG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on September 14, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hocking Valley Bancshares (OTCEM:HCKG)?
A

Hocking Valley Bancshares has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hocking Valley Bancshares (HCKG) was $0.30 and was paid out next on September 14, 2018.

