QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.01 - 2.15
Vol / Avg.
42.2K/227K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.67 - 3.75
Mkt Cap
30.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.15
P/E
-
EPS
0.21
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 1:27PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 11:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 12:11PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 10:26AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Harbor Custom Development Inc is a real estate development company. It is engaged in the land development cycle including, land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Harbor Custom Development Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ: HCDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harbor Custom Development's (HCDI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Harbor Custom Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Harbor Custom Development (HCDI)?

A

The stock price for Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ: HCDI) is $2.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harbor Custom Development.

Q

When is Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) reporting earnings?

A

Harbor Custom Development’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harbor Custom Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) operate in?

A

Harbor Custom Development is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.