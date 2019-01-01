ñol

HBT Finl
(NASDAQ:HBT)
17.64
00
At close: Jun 2
17.39
-0.25[-1.42%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.19 - 19.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10M / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 17.4K
Mkt Cap510.1M
P/E9.09
50d Avg. Price17.68
Div / Yield0.64/3.63%
Payout Ratio31.44
EPS0.47
Total Float10M

HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT), Dividends

HBT Finl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HBT Finl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.54%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

May 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HBT Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HBT Finl (HBT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HBT Finl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on May 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own HBT Finl (HBT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HBT Finl (HBT). The last dividend payout was on May 17, 2022 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next HBT Finl (HBT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HBT Finl (HBT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on May 17, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT)?
A

HBT Finl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for HBT Finl (HBT) was $0.16 and was paid out next on May 17, 2022.

