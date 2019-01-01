Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) was reported by Stifel on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting HBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.76% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) was provided by Stifel, and Hanesbrands maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hanesbrands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hanesbrands was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hanesbrands (HBI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $11.00. The current price Hanesbrands (HBI) is trading at is $11.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
