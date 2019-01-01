Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hanesbrands beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $76.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hanesbrands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.47
|0.39
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.53
|0.47
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|1.75B
|1.80B
|1.59B
|1.50B
|Revenue Actual
|1.75B
|1.79B
|1.75B
|1.50B
Hanesbrands (HBI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.53, which hit the estimate of $0.53.
The Actual Revenue was $1.6B, which missed the estimate of $1.6B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.