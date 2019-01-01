Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.620
Quarterly Revenue
$5.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.9M
Earnings History
Harpoon Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) reporting earnings?
Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)?
The Actual EPS was $-8.15, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Harpoon Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:HARP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
