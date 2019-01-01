QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Health Advance Inc is engaged in the retail domain. The company is an online retailer of home medical products. It offers Ambulatory Products, Bath Safety, Bed Accessories, Catheters, Core Wound Care, Diabetic, Diagnostic Equipment, Enteral Nutrition-Feeding, Home Diagnostics, Incontinence and Lifts Chairs/Geri Chairs. The company's product range also includes Needles/Syringes, Orthopedics, Ostomy, Pain Management, Personal Protection/Gloves, Professional Use and Diagnostics.

Health Advance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Health Advance (HADV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Health Advance (OTCPK: HADV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Health Advance's (HADV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Health Advance.

Q

What is the target price for Health Advance (HADV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Health Advance

Q

Current Stock Price for Health Advance (HADV)?

A

The stock price for Health Advance (OTCPK: HADV) is $0.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:08:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Health Advance (HADV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Health Advance.

Q

When is Health Advance (OTCPK:HADV) reporting earnings?

A

Health Advance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Health Advance (HADV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Health Advance.

Q

What sector and industry does Health Advance (HADV) operate in?

A

Health Advance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.