Health Advance Inc is engaged in the retail domain. The company is an online retailer of home medical products. It offers Ambulatory Products, Bath Safety, Bed Accessories, Catheters, Core Wound Care, Diabetic, Diagnostic Equipment, Enteral Nutrition-Feeding, Home Diagnostics, Incontinence and Lifts Chairs/Geri Chairs. The company's product range also includes Needles/Syringes, Orthopedics, Ostomy, Pain Management, Personal Protection/Gloves, Professional Use and Diagnostics.