Grapefruit USA Inc manufactures and distributes cannabis-based products. Its extraction lab produces high-quality distillate or Honey Oil from trim that Grapefruit sources through its Distribution arm. The company is a premier licensed Distributor of all-things cannabis throughout the State of California. It serves licensed Medicinal and Recreational Dispensaries. Its patented product is Hourglass Cream. Grapefruit owns and operates a California-licensed cannabis extraction laboratory and wholesale distribution facility in the Coachillin' Canna-Business Park near Palm Springs, California.