Grapefruit USA Executes Binding Letter Of Intent To Acquire Diagnostic Lab Corporation

Grapefruit USA, Inc. GPFT executed a binding letter of intent, entered into on June 30, 2022, by the company and Diagnostic Lab Corporation of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, pursuant to which the company and DLC will jointly recapitalize Grapefruit and raise $12.5 million of debt financing (including $5.5 million already committed from a qualified construction lender) to:

1. Complete construction of the company’s “Mothership” cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facility in the Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park, located 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs, California.

2. Acquire all of DLC’s assets for a to-be-determined amount of cash and Grapefruit common shares.

3. Fund the company’s application for an FDA 510K approval for its patented Hourglass time release Z-POD THC/CBD/cannabinoid infused delivery cream.

4. Fund the company’s clinical study to measure the effects of the Hourglass delivery cream on the pain and other symptoms of patients who suffer from the debilitating effects of osteoarthritis.

The parties plan to retire the $12.5 million of new debt through a public equity capital raise and concurrent up-list to a U.S. or Canadian exchange, as applicable securities regulations permit.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder, stated, “Execution of this letter of intent between DLC and GPFT is the next step in Grapefruit’s evolution from a ‘me too’ cannabis company to a medical science-based, canna-focused biotech company that will develop and obtain regulatory approval for an ever-expanding line of proprietary cannabis products based on the company’s patented Hourglass technology.”

Yourist continued: “ Construction of the Coachillin’ ‘Mothership’ facility at the Coachillin’ Park will secure our balance sheet and provide a reliable source of reasonably priced pharma-quality cannabis flowers for raw material for THC Hourglass products and for distribution in both the U.S. and Canada, as appropriate under any given market circumstances. The 510K approval for the Hourglass technology will facilitate its rapid market acceptance throughout the United States as an approved medical device. Finally, our lab acquisition program will provide rapid revenue growth and expand the company’s cannabis industry footprint. “

The parties expect to finalize and execute the definitive agreement before the end of August 2022 and close the transaction shortly thereafter.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Related News

Health Canada Approves Grapefruit USA's Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Cream For Sale

California Distribution Secured For Grapefruit's Cannabis Concentrate Brand 'Summit Boys'

Canna-Biotech Co. Grapefruit USA Signs Term Sheet With Dubai-Based Lender To Build GPFT 'Mothership'