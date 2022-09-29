Hall Of Fame Wrestler Rob Van Dam To Launch RVD Cannabis Brand In California With Grapefruit USA

Grapefruit USA, Inc. GPFT, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and cannabis pioneer Rob Van Dam to bring his branded cannabis products to the California retail marketplace.

Rob Van Dam is an American professional wrestler and actor best known for his tenures in Extreme Championship Wrestling, World Wrestling Entertainment and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling/Impact Wrestling.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder, stated, “Our industry has matured over the past several years, and that maturation has fundamentally focused success in the retail marketplace around effective product branding. There is a lot of competition for product shelf space in retail stores. Retailers look to the brands that are likely to generate the most sales, and the well-known cannabis brands are the ones that consumers will choose. Our strategic partnership with Rob Van Dam and his team is a natural fit. Rob is a cannabis pioneer with a large and loyal following. His cannabis brand, RVD, has an advantage that other cannabis products lack and fits the new ‘Cannabis 3.0’ environment, which is all about creating exciting and popular branded cannabis and hemp-based products. We look forward to expanding our footprint in California and, eventually, nationwide, bringing the highest-quality RVD cannabis products to California cannabis consumers and patients in need to enhance their health and well-being. Grapefruit’s plan for transitioning into a science-based cannabiotech company remains unabated while we capitalize on Cannabis 3.0 in California.”

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of 12019, greenserenityca via Pixabay

