There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated is both a consumer-direct indirect distributor of non-genetically modified organisms natural and organic foods in the United States. The company distributes foods and merchandise indirectly through a network of independent non-stocking distributors or health merchants built on the greenpolkadotbox.com. online shopping platform. The product portfolio of the group consists of food and beverages, supplements, beauty and personal care, home, baby and kids, and pet. Geographically, business activity is functioned through the United States and it derives revenue through the sale of products.

Green PolkaDot Box Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green PolkaDot Box (GPDB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green PolkaDot Box (OTCEM: GPDB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green PolkaDot Box's (GPDB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green PolkaDot Box.

Q

What is the target price for Green PolkaDot Box (GPDB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green PolkaDot Box

Q

Current Stock Price for Green PolkaDot Box (GPDB)?

A

The stock price for Green PolkaDot Box (OTCEM: GPDB) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 19:00:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green PolkaDot Box (GPDB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green PolkaDot Box.

Q

When is Green PolkaDot Box (OTCEM:GPDB) reporting earnings?

A

Green PolkaDot Box does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green PolkaDot Box (GPDB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green PolkaDot Box.

Q

What sector and industry does Green PolkaDot Box (GPDB) operate in?

A

Green PolkaDot Box is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.