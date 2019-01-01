Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated is both a consumer-direct indirect distributor of non-genetically modified organisms natural and organic foods in the United States. The company distributes foods and merchandise indirectly through a network of independent non-stocking distributors or health merchants built on the greenpolkadotbox.com. online shopping platform. The product portfolio of the group consists of food and beverages, supplements, beauty and personal care, home, baby and kids, and pet. Geographically, business activity is functioned through the United States and it derives revenue through the sale of products.