There is no Press for this Ticker
Gooi Global Inc operates as a vertically aligned alternative investment firm. The company through its subsidiary provides regulatory compliant products and mortgage fulfillment services for small and mid-sized financial institutions without the wherewithal to maintain compliance of their own as well as it invests in business platforms in the financial and data analytics industries.

Gooi Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gooi Global (GOOI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gooi Global (OTCEM: GOOI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gooi Global's (GOOI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gooi Global.

Q

What is the target price for Gooi Global (GOOI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gooi Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Gooi Global (GOOI)?

A

The stock price for Gooi Global (OTCEM: GOOI) is $0.001 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:51:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gooi Global (GOOI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gooi Global.

Q

When is Gooi Global (OTCEM:GOOI) reporting earnings?

A

Gooi Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gooi Global (GOOI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gooi Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Gooi Global (GOOI) operate in?

A

Gooi Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.