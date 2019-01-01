QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/19.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
60.1M
Outstanding
Golden Lake Exploration Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. It holds interests in the projects of Jewel Ridge Project, Copperview Project and Conglin Creek Copper Project, among others.

Analyst Ratings

Golden Lake Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Lake Exploration (GOLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Lake Exploration (OTCQB: GOLXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Golden Lake Exploration's (GOLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Lake Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Lake Exploration (GOLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Lake Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Lake Exploration (GOLXF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Lake Exploration (OTCQB: GOLXF) is $0.094 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:12:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Lake Exploration (GOLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Lake Exploration.

Q

When is Golden Lake Exploration (OTCQB:GOLXF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Lake Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Lake Exploration (GOLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Lake Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Lake Exploration (GOLXF) operate in?

A

Golden Lake Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.