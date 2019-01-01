ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Global Net Lease
(NYSE:GNL)
14.61
-0.01[-0.07%]
At close: Jun 2
14.62
0.0100[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.79 - 20.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding68.6M / 103.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 748.8K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price14.58
Div / Yield1.6/10.94%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float68.6M

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL), Dividends

Global Net Lease issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Global Net Lease generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.2%

Annual Dividend

$1.6

Last Dividend

Apr 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Global Net Lease Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Global Net Lease (GNL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Net Lease. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on April 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Global Net Lease (GNL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Net Lease (GNL). The last dividend payout was on April 18, 2022 and was $0.40

Q
How much per share is the next Global Net Lease (GNL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Net Lease (GNL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on April 18, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)?
A

Global Net Lease has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Global Net Lease (GNL) was $0.40 and was paid out next on April 18, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.