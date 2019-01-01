Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL), Dividends

Global Net Lease issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Global Net Lease generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Global Net Lease. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on April 18, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Global Net Lease (GNL). The last dividend payout was on April 18, 2022 and was $0.40
There are no upcoming dividends for Global Net Lease (GNL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on April 18, 2022
Global Net Lease has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Global Net Lease (GNL) was $0.40 and was paid out next on April 18, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.