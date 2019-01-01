QQQ
Range
0.12 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
158K/13.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
18.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
140.6M
Outstanding
Inventus Mining Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the business of locating and exploring mineral properties. The company's key projects are the Pardo project and Sudbury 2.0 project.

Inventus Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Inventus Mining (GNGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inventus Mining (OTCPK: GNGXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inventus Mining's (GNGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inventus Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Inventus Mining (GNGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inventus Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Inventus Mining (GNGXF)?

A

The stock price for Inventus Mining (OTCPK: GNGXF) is $0.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:19:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inventus Mining (GNGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inventus Mining.

Q

When is Inventus Mining (OTCPK:GNGXF) reporting earnings?

A

Inventus Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inventus Mining (GNGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inventus Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Inventus Mining (GNGXF) operate in?

A

Inventus Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.