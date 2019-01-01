Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GNCA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Genocea Biosciences downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genocea Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genocea Biosciences was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) is trading at is $0.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
