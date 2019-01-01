ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Grupo Mexicano
(OTCEM:GMXDF)
0.83
00
At close: Feb 8
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 182.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap151.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.72
Total Float-

Grupo Mexicano (OTC:GMXDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Grupo Mexicano reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Grupo Mexicano using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Grupo Mexicano Questions & Answers

Q
When is Grupo Mexicano (OTCEM:GMXDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Grupo Mexicano

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Grupo Mexicano (OTCEM:GMXDF)?
A

There are no earnings for Grupo Mexicano

Q
What were Grupo Mexicano’s (OTCEM:GMXDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Grupo Mexicano

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.