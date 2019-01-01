Grupo Mexicano de Desarrollo S A B is engaged in the creation, construction, and administration of infrastructure projects in Mexico. It offers engineering solutions including the construction of civil works and operation of services public concessions. The infrastructure projects of the company comprise Viaducto Punta Diamante, Ecosys I y II, Industria Metalica Integrada, and Carretera Mozimba-Pie de la Cuesta among others.